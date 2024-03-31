New DPO Mansehra hosts Khuli Kutchery to address public concerns

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Shafiulah Gandapur on Sunday conducted a Khuli Kuthcery on his third day after assuming charge of Mansehra Police, aiming to address public grievances and foster their resolution.

While speaking on the occasion, DPO Mansehra emphasized the Khuli Kuthcery 's purpose to promptly resolve issues raised by the public. He asserted that addressing public concerns in a timely manner is his foremost priority, pledging full efforts to facilitate the community.

Throughout the session, attendees voiced their concerns and personal matters to DPO Mansehra. Expressing gratitude for their input, DIG Mansehra commended their efforts in shedding light on prevalent issues.

He stressed the importance of community collaboration in tackling societal challenges like drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Shafiullah Gandpur issued directives to Circle ASPs and SHOs to take decisive action against drug traffickers and handle all inquiries with professionalism and ethical integrity. He urged officers to prioritize the resolution of inquiries based on their merit.

Assuring participants, DPO Mansehra expressed confidence in promptly addressing their issues and assured them of open access to his and other officers' offices for addressing public complaints. He reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the rule of law impartially and without bias.