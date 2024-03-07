Open Menu

New DPO Prioritizes Improvement In Police Behavior

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM

The newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Nasir Mehmood on Thursday enlightened his ambitious agenda that prioritized controlling street crime, resolving traffic issues, eradicating terrorism and most importantly improving police behavior with citizens

In an introductory meeting with local journalists held here at his office, he said the public-friendly policing would be promoted in the district by ensuring respect of citizens at police stations.

“I have found traffic issue as one of serious concerns of the local people after assuming my charge as district police chief,” he mentioned.

He said a committee led by DSP Traffic had been constituted which would form a collective action plan for resolving traffic related issues in the district.

The DPO urged the journalists to play their role in highlighting the people’s problems and also give their suggestions for resolution of that problems.

In his commitment to controlling crime, the DPO expressed his plan to increase engagement with the local community and further activating role of District Reconciliation Committee (DRC).

He said a good relation would be maintained with local people for controlling crimes.

The DPO emphasized the detrimental impact of drug trafficking on society, vowing to take decisive actions against not only drug dealers but also their accomplices and those who enable their activities.

Replying to a question, he said the priorities of the police would varied for different areas as each locality had its own problem i.e. terrorism was the most serious issue of Kulachi Tehsil while street crime was the major issue of Paharpur Tehsil.

