New DPO Prioritizes Improvement In Police Behavior
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM
The newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Nasir Mehmood on Thursday enlightened his ambitious agenda that prioritized controlling street crime, resolving traffic issues, eradicating terrorism and most importantly improving police behavior with citizens
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Nasir Mehmood on Thursday enlightened his ambitious agenda that prioritized controlling street crime, resolving traffic issues, eradicating terrorism and most importantly improving police behavior with citizens.
In an introductory meeting with local journalists held here at his office, he said the public-friendly policing would be promoted in the district by ensuring respect of citizens at police stations.
“I have found traffic issue as one of serious concerns of the local people after assuming my charge as district police chief,” he mentioned.
He said a committee led by DSP Traffic had been constituted which would form a collective action plan for resolving traffic related issues in the district.
The DPO urged the journalists to play their role in highlighting the people’s problems and also give their suggestions for resolution of that problems.
In his commitment to controlling crime, the DPO expressed his plan to increase engagement with the local community and further activating role of District Reconciliation Committee (DRC).
He said a good relation would be maintained with local people for controlling crimes.
The DPO emphasized the detrimental impact of drug trafficking on society, vowing to take decisive actions against not only drug dealers but also their accomplices and those who enable their activities.
Replying to a question, he said the priorities of the police would varied for different areas as each locality had its own problem i.e. terrorism was the most serious issue of Kulachi Tehsil while street crime was the major issue of Paharpur Tehsil.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Student must focus on their studies, play role for national development: Punjab ..
Police conducts targeted operation against criminals
Speakers highlight importance of public investment to achieve socio-economic obj ..
Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research
DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive
MWMC gets new machinery for ideal cleanliness in city
Stocks falter before ECB but gold shines after Powell
Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for personality development: Secretar ..
Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered
FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online financial fraud
International Academic Conference at GCWUS
Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student must focus on their studies, play role for national development: Punjab governor2 minutes ago
-
Police conducts targeted operation against criminals2 minutes ago
-
Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive3 minutes ago
-
MWMC gets new machinery for ideal cleanliness in city3 minutes ago
-
Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for personality development: Secretary SED3 minutes ago
-
Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered10 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online financial fraud4 minutes ago
-
International Academic Conference at GCWUS10 minutes ago
-
May-9 case: ATC declares Hammad Azhar, Aslam Iqbal as POs10 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 33 accused in Jinnah House attack case25 minutes ago
-
PAC organized divisional level painting competitions25 minutes ago