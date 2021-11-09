UrduPoint.com

New DPO Sialkot Assumes Charge

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:04 PM

New DPO Sialkot assumes charge

Omer Saeed Malik assumed his office on Tuesday as the new district police officer (DPO) Sialkot

According to a police spokesperson, the new DPO visited the police martyrs monument at the Police Lines after assuming his office and laid a wreath there to pay homage to the martyrs.

Later, DPO Omer Saeed held an introductory meeting with DSPs and SHOs of the district and discussed the local crime and law and order situation.

He directed the police officers to treat complainants with respect and take swift measures for solving their problems.

