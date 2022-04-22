New DPO Waziristan takes charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Farhan Khan, an officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) on Friday assumed charge of office of District Police Officer (DPO), North Waziristan.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented salute to the newly appointed DPO on his arrival to the Police Lines.

DPO Farhan Khan laid a wreath at the monument of the martyrs and prayed for a high place for them in Heaven. All district DSPs were present at the ceremony.

On this occasion, the DPO directed the staff to bring improvement in performance of the force saying that he believed in mutual trust and working relationship among the personnel. He hoped that area police would do its best to maintain tranquility and peace in the area.