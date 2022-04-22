UrduPoint.com

New DPO Waziristan Takes Charge

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

New DPO Waziristan takes charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Farhan Khan, an officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) on Friday assumed charge of office of District Police Officer (DPO), North Waziristan.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented salute to the newly appointed DPO on his arrival to the Police Lines.

DPO Farhan Khan laid a wreath at the monument of the martyrs and prayed for a high place for them in Heaven. All district DSPs were present at the ceremony.

On this occasion, the DPO directed the staff to bring improvement in performance of the force saying that he believed in mutual trust and working relationship among the personnel. He hoped that area police would do its best to maintain tranquility and peace in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Police Martyrs Shaheed All Best

Recent Stories

14 killed, 1,035 injured in Punjab road accidents

14 killed, 1,035 injured in Punjab road accidents

14 minutes ago
 Chinese scientists map out how Omicron evades anti ..

Chinese scientists map out how Omicron evades antibody therapeutics

14 minutes ago
 UN Chinese Language Day marked in Nepal

UN Chinese Language Day marked in Nepal

14 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal to visit Gwadar after Eid to review CP ..

Ahsan Iqbal to visit Gwadar after Eid to review CPEC projects

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani cyclists to participate in Asian Track C ..

Pakistani cyclists to participate in Asian Track Cycling Championship in New Del ..

14 minutes ago
 World Earth Day: Experts seek raising awareness am ..

World Earth Day: Experts seek raising awareness among masses to save earth the ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.