New drug to protect against Alzheimer: Study

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) Researchers have discovered a new drug which may protect against memory loss, nerve damage and other symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.Preclinical research published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics found that the drug -- called BPN14770 -- deters the effects of amyloid beta, a hallmark protein of Alzheimer's that is toxic to nerve cells.BPN14770, under development by Tetra Therapeutics, could help activate these mechanisms that support nerve health and prevent dementia, even with the progression of Alzheimer's"Such observations imply that Alzheimer's pathology can be tolerated by the brain to some extent due to compensatory mechanisms operating at the cellular and synaptic levels," said study researcher Ying Xu, Associate Professor at University at Buffalo.

"Our new research suggests that BPN14770 may be capable of activating multiple biological mechanisms that protect the brain from memory deficits, neuronal damage, and biochemical impairments," Xu added.The research conducted in mice discovered that BPN14770 inhibits the activity of phosphodiesterase 4D (PDE4D), an enzyme that plays a key role in memory formation, learning, neuroinflammation and traumatic brain injury.