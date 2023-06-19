UrduPoint.com

New E-services Launched To Aid Hajj And Umrah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 10:01 PM

New e-services launched to aid Hajj and Umrah

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has introduced several electronic services to improve pilgrim experience and the tasks of ministry staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has introduced several electronic services to improve pilgrim experience and the tasks of ministry staff.

The services include a Sharia awareness app that educates pilgrims on Hajj rituals and offers a translator if the pilgrim requires a language other than Arabic.

A "Rushd" application is designed to distribute reliable e-books and is integrated with an e-library.

The services include a new electronic transaction platform, reports management, and a "virtual workspace" for use by ministry staff.

Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh said: "The ministry aims to implement all digital transformation standards according to the Kingdom's Vision 2030." The Hajj and Visit Committee said a total of 744,862 people have arrived in Madinah so far to perform this year's pilgrimage.

It said 587,845 of those were now traveling to or had arrived in Makkah, Arab news reported.

Meanwhile, the Women's Affairs Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah is delivering services to visiting female pilgrims.

A series of training sessions have helped staff manage crowd flow, clarify regulations, and learn basic language skills to assist visitors.

The Presidency in Madinah has also launched a program titled "Comfort and Spirituality in the Prophet's Mosque," which welcomes pilgrims to the site.

Furthermore, the Health Affairs department said that Jdeidet Arar Central Hospital has been upgraded to accommodate 50 beds, including six highly equipped intensive care beds.

Additionally, an operating room and an emergency department have been set up. The hospital also houses ten outpatient clinics.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Saudi Arar Makkah SITE Women Mosque All Arab

Recent Stories

City building new modern legacy of success followi ..

City building new modern legacy of success following historic Treble-winning: Kh ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE committed to supporting refugees worldwide: Ha ..

UAE committed to supporting refugees worldwide: Hamdan bin Zayed

22 minutes ago
 UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Develop ..

UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries

31 minutes ago
 Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation ..

Mayor, Deputy Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation take oath

31 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmi ..

AJK President seeks Australia's role to get Kashmir issue settled

31 minutes ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.