New Eight-bed ICU Ward To Be Constructed In DHQ Hospital Soon: MS

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

New eight-bed ICU ward to be constructed in DHQ hospital soon: MS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent District Hospital Sargodha Dr Younis Siddiqui has said all the basic facilities were being ensured in the hospital, and a new eight-bed ICU ward would be constructed soon in this regard.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that two shifts had been started in MRI department and the repair of the CT scan machine would also be completed in a few days.

MS DHQ hospital Dr Younis Younis Siddiqui said that orders had been issued to doctors for polite and sympathetic attitude towards the patients. Special attention was being paid to cleanliness, while action would be taken against those guilty of negligence, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

