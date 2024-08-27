Open Menu

New Election Commissioner KP Welcomed With Luncheon Party

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Shamshad Khan and newly appointed Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul on Tuesday arranged a luncheon wherein all the officers of the Provincial Election Commissioner KP headquarters were in attendance.

The KP Election Commission Offices said during the function the Provincial Election Commissioner appreciated the services of Shamshad Khan and expressed good wishes to the new Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul.

In his address, the Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan thanked all the officers and said that during his tenure, all the officers performed the office affairs in the form of an efficient team.

On this occasion, the new Provincial Election Commissioner, Saeed Gul thanked him for organizing the lunch on behalf of all the officers.

He said that he would do his best to solve the problems faced by the officers and staff. Both the officers were presented with bouquets on this occasion.

