New Elections To Be After Five-year Constitutional Term: Dr Firdous

Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:27 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said emergency situation posed by Pakistan Muslim League -N was ended after the arrival of Nawaz Sharif in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said emergency situation posed by Pakistan Muslim League -N was ended after the arrival of Nawaz Sharif in London.

In a tweet, she said PML-N was trying to sabotage the democratic process in the country.

She said new elections would definitely be held but after the completion of the five-year constitutional term.

Pointing out the Moualana Fazal-ur-Rehman's statement about the parliament, Dr Firdous lamented that terming the parliament as fake was unfair when Moulana's son and other leaders were sitting in there.

She said, 'We are moving in the light of Maulana's previous parliamentary speeches as he used to say that the parliament had to complete its constitutional term'.

