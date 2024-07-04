New Electricity Tariff To Be Applicable From July 1: Power Division
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Ministry of Power Division on Thursday announced that the new electricity tariff would be applicable from July 1 adding that new rates would be notified after hearing of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).
The new tariff would have little impact on the monthly bills of most consumers, said a statement issued here.
The government would provide subsidy of Rs 440 billion to minimize increase in electricity bills, it further said.
The increase would be less than 2 per cent for 10.68 million poor consumers which constitute around 58 per cent of total consumers.
For remaining 42 per cent well of consumers, the average increase would be around 9 per cent, the statement further said.
Electricity tariff were expected to decrease with improvement in the economy.
By January 2025, electricity tariff for all consumers were expected to decrease by an average 3 per cent as compared to June 2024, the statement said.
Keeping in view of 75 per cent cost of the power sector, imposing fixed charges was necessary.
Burden of Rs 150 billion has been reduced on the industrial sector for the promotion of domestic industry.
