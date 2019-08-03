New eleven tourist sites to be established: Atif Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ):Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Saturday said that they have already identified eleven new tourists sites, steps have been taken to provide all out facilities to the local and foreign tourists to that scenic places.

He said while talking to a delegation of the World Bank which called on him here on Saturday.

He said that in the first phase the government would establish tourism zones in Swat, Chitral and Mansehra.

He informed the delegation that the government is very much keen to develop roads and make easy access to the tourists to these scenic places.

He said that the establishment of new zones would help promoting tourism in the country.

He said that Rs5.5 billion has been allocated for construction of roads.