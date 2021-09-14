UrduPoint.com

New Emergency Deptt Inaugurated At DHQ Hospital Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:02 PM

New emergency department has been established by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bajaur to strengthen the healthcare facilities in Merged Areas

The newly built 26-bed facility, equipped with operation theaters and other required equipment and facilities, was formally inaugurated by the Dr. Atta Ullah Khan, Deputy Chief Health System Reforms Unit Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

A ceremony was organized on this occasion which was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Bajaur Hamza Zahoor, District Health Officer Bajaur Faisal Kamal, officials of the ICRC and DHQ hospital Bajaur.

The Chief Guest Dr. Atta Ullah Khan, Deputy Chief Health System Reforms Unit Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his address said that the newly established facility will provide efficient and appropriate healthcare services to the people of Bajuar.

He also appreciated the efforts of the ICRC for building a state of the art emergency department which is equipped with all modern facilities. He added that improvement of healthcare facilities in Merged Areas is a priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, and we are committed to provide best health facilities to the people of these areas.

Health Program Manager at the ICRC Sub Delegation Peshawar, Issa Ahmed Dahir, said that the ICRC is focusing on development of the emergency departments at secondary level health facilities in Merged Areas and is currently supporting emergency departments of four (04) hospitals in KP including merged areas.

ICRC is also supporting emergency services at the largest health facility of the province Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, he said adding that ICRC would providing the technical and material support to Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in institution strengthening, equipment supports and infrastructural modifications to strengthen its healthcare system.

Speaking on the occasion, the Head of the Sub Delegation ICRC Peshawar Farrukh Islomov, said that the ICRC is committed to extend its expertise in the field of health and will continue its work in a coordinated manner with the authorities and credible national partners.

He said that the ICRC is also providing Physical Rehabilitation Services at the DHQ Bajaur, Landikotal and Wana. He appreciated the initiatives of Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for improving the health facilities particularly in Merged Areas and said that "We look forward to a meaningful collaboration with the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve and deliver timely response to the vulnerable population of the province", he added.

The ICRC has been providing technical guidance for improving the triage capacity, the conditions of isolation and screening and management of waste at hospitals and supporting hospital management teams in better prevention and control of infectious diseases all over province.

