New Energy Nexus, PPSE launch Cleantech forum to focus supporting ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Renewables First, in collaboration with New Energy Nexus and the Pakistan Private Sector Energy (PPSE) Project, launched a Cleantech Forum on Wednesday focusing on supporting the ecosystem for cleantech startups in the

country.

The Forum brought together investors, startups, academia, think-tanks, development partners, and Entrepreneur Support Organizations (ESOs) to discuss the opportunities and challenges for a thriving cleantech ecosystem in Pakistan, said a press release.

New Energy Nexus is expanding its impact in Pakistan through a partnership with Renewables First, the country’s leading think-tank for energy and the environment. This partnership aims to drive economic growth, job creation, and increased international investment in Pakistan's burgeoning cleantech sector. "Our partnership with New Energy Nexus marks a significant milestone in Renewables First's mission of accelerating Pakistan's energy transition," said Zeeshan Ashfaq, CEO of Renewables First.

Stanley Ng, Global Partnerships Director at New Energy Nexus, set the stage by highlighting global programs that support the cleantech ecosystem in various countries. He highlighted New Energy Nexus’s global footprint across 15 countries and its success in creating over 8,000 jobs.

He emphasized the catalytic funds deployed across Asia, Africa, and Pakistan’s exciting potential for cleantech innovation. "The technology is available for cleantech; we just have to package it right to sell and scale it up," he emphasized.

PPSE launched its Cleantech Ecosystem Report, which highlighted opportunities in the cleantech sector, including e-mobility and renewables. “We have the potential to serve 1.8 million people in off-grid communities with microgrids.

However, not enough innovation is happening in renewables. We typically have traders and innovators on the business model side,” noted Mutaher Khanfrom Data Darbar.

During the discussions on the challenges facing the cleantech ecosystem, experts highlighted the need to bridge the activities and interventions of various market players, including international supporters, policymakers, impact investors, and funders.

From the startup perspective, Ms. Sehrish Raza from BizB and Ms. Samar Hasan from EcoEdge AI (Artificial Intelligence) highlighted the need for greater customer awareness of climate solutions and for businesses to thrive in the current market ecosystem.

From the ESOs, Babar Mushtaq from the National Incubation Center, Islamabad emphasized the lack of sufficient infrastructure and services needed to support these technologies. “Synergies and support from the government are needed. There is no collaboration nexus between investors, NIC, and academia to come together and support such tech,” Mushtaq added.

PPSE Chief of Party, Ahmed Ammar Yasser, delivered the closing remarks commending the solutions-based mindset and discussions carried forward during the forum. “There are ample challenges but there are even more opportunities in Pakistan to solve our energy needs sustainably. Today’s forum has highlighted innovative solutions already in action,” said Yasser.

Participants at the forum unanimously agreed on the urgent need for stronger collaboration and synergies within the market ecosystem. By aligning the efforts of investors, startups, government bodies, and academia, Pakistan can effectively support and leverage the growing global clean energy market.