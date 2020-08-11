New environment rules to be placed for public consultation: EPD minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has said that newly drafted rules and regulations regarding the environment are being placed for public consultation.

Talking to the media at the EPD committee room here on Tuesday, the minister said that, after a public consultation process, the rules would be placed before the cabinet for approval.

He said that EPA Punjab did not formulate the required rules since 2012 and Federal rules were adopted.

However, EPA Punjab has now drafted the following Rules/ Regulations: Draft Punjab Environmental Protection (Administrative Penalty and Compounding of Offences) Rules, 2020, Punjab Hazardous Substances Rules, 2020, Punjab Batteries (Environment Management & Handling) Rules 2020, Punjab Review of Initial Environmental Examination and Environmental Impact Assessment Regulation, 2020, he added.

The minister said that thousands of cases were awaiting decision due to unavailability of penalty rules, which would now be streamlined.

He said that EPA would take strict action against persistent defaulters- units operating without obtaining environmental approval. He further said that most units/industry in Punjab were operating without NOCs and were causing severe pollution, besides being tax evaders.

Rizwan said that the approved units would also be monitored for compliance with Environmental standards.

He said that EPD was formulating SOPs for small resource recovery units, adding that LG&CDD, District Administration, Police & EPA would take stern action against the violater. He said that a crackdown would be launched against fuel adulteration and weekly reports would be submitted to the Chief secretary.

The minister said that illegal & improper disposal of hazardous waste was causing severe diseases like Dementia and Lung cancer. He clarified that the PM had ordered that only Euro 5 fuel would be used because substandard fuels cause damage to engines, which results in excessive emission of pollutant gases.

He also said that the health department and the special branch would work side by side to ensure safe disposal of hazardous waste as illegal handling of hazardous waste was being done in Punjab, which was prohibited all over the world.

One Window is being established for the facilitation of Public in ease of doing business, all IEE/EIA applicationswill go online and the status of the application will be available at an online portal, he concluded.

Secretary EPD Zahid Hussain, DG Arshad Abbas and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.