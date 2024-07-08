New Era Of Agricultural Development To Begin: Minister Kirmani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 11:03 PM
Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Karmani on Monday said that a new era of agricultural development would begin in the province with the initiatives of the Punjab Chief Minister aimed at strengthening the sector
He was presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House here, which reviewed timelines of the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Programme.
During the meeting, Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani was told that till now 252,000 farmers had submitted online applications for Punjab Chief Minister's Kissan Card and after scrutiny more than 94,000 applications had been approved and sent to Bank of Punjab for final processing.
Apart from this, modern machinery (Pak Seeder) would be provided to the farmers under the Punjab Chief Minister Smog Control Programme.
During the briefing, he was further informed that so far, 734 orders had been received for the super seeders and steps were being taken to increase this number up to 1,000. Nespak was responsible for checking the quality of these super seeders.
Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani clarified that no compromise would be made on the quality during the production of Pak Seeders. He also issued orders to follow the timeline of Green Tractors Scheme. In response to a question, the Provincial Minister was told that the government would pay 50% of the amount for the transfer of agricultural tube wells to solar system, while the remaining 50% would be paid by the farmers.
