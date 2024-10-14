Open Menu

New Era Of Cooperation Begins With Premier Li Qiang's Pakistan Visit: Analysts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang' s arrival in Islamabad on Monday for the SCO summit has generated enthusiasm among analysts, praising strengthening China-Pakistan ties as historic visit will solidify relations, fostering a secure business environment for global investments in Pakistan.

Analysts Agha Iqrar Haroon speaking to ptv news channel believe this visit marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation between the two nations, adding, China visit to Pakistan is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure development, and CPEC phase 2.

Agha Haroon Iqrar highlights the potential for Pakistan's economic growth, adding, Pakistan has faced various economic challenges in the past, but with the right policies and investments, it can capitalize on its strategic location, young population, and natural resources to drive growth.

Director China Pakistan Study Centre at The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad Dr.

Talat Shabbir believes the Chinese Premier's visit holds great symbolic significance for the region.

He said this visit will not only provide Pakistan with economic benefits but also shatter the notion of diplomatic isolation.

The visit is expected to breathe new life into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a game-changing project that has been gaining momentum since its inception, he added.

Dr. Talat Shabbir is also optimistic that the Chinese Premier's visit will bring a comprehensive agenda, building on the momentum of CPEC Phase 2.

He credits the current government and the Chinese government for reviving hopes and commitments, especially after the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting, where five new corridors for Phase 2 of CPEC were identified.

This development is a testament to the strengthened partnership between Pakistan and China, he added.

