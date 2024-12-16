New era of development about to begin in Punjab: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and senior PML-N leader Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that a network of development projects has been laid in the province and once again a new era of development is about to begin in Punjab, which during the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was limited to paper and increased the problems of people.

He expressed these views while speaking at the inauguration of development projects at Burj, Union Council Buttar today. District General Secretary PML-N Shujat Ali Pasha, former UC Chairman Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed, Liaquat Shah, Muhammad Shehbaz, Abdul Hameed Qasim, Adnan Akbar Chaudhry besides a large number of villagers were also present on this occasion.

Manshaullah Butt said that work has been started on several projects of tuff tiles, sewage, streetlights at a cost of Rs20 million in UC Buttar. He said that development works would be completed on priority in backward Constituencies. He said, "My doors are open to people of the constituency. Their problems are heard on a daily basis in the liaison office and steps are ensured to resolve them."

He directed sub-engineer Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and the contractor to ensure the completion of the projects within the stipulated timeline and not to compromise on the quality. He also directed GEPCO authorities to fix hanging electricity wires in the area.