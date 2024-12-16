Open Menu

New Era Of Development About To Begin In Punjab: MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM

New era of development about to begin in Punjab: MPA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and senior PML-N leader Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that a network of development projects has been laid in the province and once again a new era of development is about to begin in Punjab, which during the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was limited to paper and increased the problems of people.

He expressed these views while speaking at the inauguration of development projects at Burj, Union Council Buttar today. District General Secretary PML-N Shujat Ali Pasha, former UC Chairman Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed, Liaquat Shah, Muhammad Shehbaz, Abdul Hameed Qasim, Adnan Akbar Chaudhry besides a large number of villagers were also present on this occasion.

Manshaullah Butt said that work has been started on several projects of tuff tiles, sewage, streetlights at a cost of Rs20 million in UC Buttar. He said that development works would be completed on priority in backward Constituencies. He said, "My doors are open to people of the constituency. Their problems are heard on a daily basis in the liaison office and steps are ensured to resolve them."

He directed sub-engineer Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and the contractor to ensure the completion of the projects within the stipulated timeline and not to compromise on the quality. He also directed GEPCO authorities to fix hanging electricity wires in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Chaudhry Nisar Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million GEPCO

Recent Stories

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

3 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations betwee ..

Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structu ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

4 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM

4 minutes ago
 Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off F ..

Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1

4 minutes ago
 'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regiona ..

'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media

4 minutes ago
 RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across mult ..

RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories

5 minutes ago
 Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in German ..

Drydocks World awarded Ostwind 4 project in Germany

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on National Day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan