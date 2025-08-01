Open Menu

New Era Of Development Started In Balochistan Due To Positive Steps Of PM: Imran Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 09:54 PM

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Syed Imran Ahmed Shah on Friday said that a new era of development has begun in Balochistan due to positive measures of federal government under leadership Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif

He said that the day is not far when Balochistan would be a peaceful and prosperous province, the Baloch, Pashtun and Hazara people living in the province are very close to our hearts saying that a memorandum of understands is historic in terms of special people which would provide facilities to the deaf and hearing-impaired people.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between Department of Social Welfare, PPAF and FESF organized by the Social Organization and Social Welfare Department of Balochistan regarding the Deaf Reach Center.

The event was attended by a large number of people including Federal Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar, PPFA CEO Nadir Gul Bareach, and Secretary Social Welfare Ismat Quraish.

Minister Imran Shah said that the agreement was the beginning of a new era for the special people of Balochistan and he welcomed this cooperation between the Social Welfare Department and PPAF, the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) team deserved a lot of congratulations.

He said that when we trust in Allah, the Lord creates facilities, special people are a part of society, they should have all kinds of facilities saying that we would change not only buildings, but lives, and that providing education and employment is our responsibility.

He said that measures are being taken to enhance capacity of federal level sectors in the province for provision of public facilities in Balochistan so that sense of depravation would be eliminated from the area.

