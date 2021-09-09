UrduPoint.com

New Era Of Development Starts In South Punjab: CM

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

New era of development starts in south Punjab: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the PTI-led government had been taking solid measures to end a sense of deprivation in the south Punjab people, as a new era of development had been started there.

In a statement, he said the government was fulfilling every promise made with the people as the government believed in performance instead of hollow slogans.

He regretted that south Punjab was badly ignored in the past as the previous governments continued to beguile the people while spending the south Punjab budget in favourite districts. He said the south Punjab secretariat had been given administrative autonomy and 17 departments attached with it. Now, the people would not have to travel to Lahore for solution to their problems, he added.

The PTI government was giving the people of south Punjab their rights and its budget would not be spent for any other purpose, he added.

