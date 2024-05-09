New era of development to begin in Mansehra in next 5 years: Advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahir Chanzeb, met with KP CM's Adviser Finance Muzmmil Aslam at his office here on Thursday and discussed with him matters relating to the implementation of ongoing and new development projects in his constituency, Mansehra PK-38.

In order to reflect some essential projects in the annual development program (ADP) of Mansehra, certain recommendations and suggestions were also put forth for inclusion in various sectors including education, health, education and tourism as well as to ensure its timely completion.

Zahid Chanzeb on this occasion said that despite being an excellent tourist and serene area, Mansehra remained backward, while it has been intentionally and continuously kept neglected in the past regimes.

Both the ministers agreed that the financial challenges facing the province would be tackled soon while a new era of development would usher in Mansehra at par with the other neglected areas of the province in the next five years.

Zahid Chanzeb clarified that by developing the tourism industry in a vast tourist region like Mansehra, the economic conditions of the people here will improve considerably besides the income of the province enhance tremendously.

Advisor Finance assured Zahid Chanzeb that in the new budget, sufficient funds will be allocated for the development of all sectors in Mansehra and strong measures will be taken to promote the tourism industry in addition to education, health and other social sectors. It also includes recommendations and proposals for announcing attractive incentives for foreign investors, he concluded.