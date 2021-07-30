UrduPoint.com
'New Era Of Progress Starts In AJK' : Kanwal Shauzab

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab on Friday said that a new era of progress and prosperity had started in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that government will utilize all available resources for improving the living standard in AJK.

PPP, PML-N will be defeated in the general elections in the same manner as they lost elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK, she added.

She said PTI will not disappoint the people of Azad Kashmir and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill their promises.

More Stories From Pakistan

