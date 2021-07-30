'New Era Of Progress Starts In AJK' : Kanwal Shauzab
Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab on Friday said that a new era of progress and prosperity had started in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that government will utilize all available resources for improving the living standard in AJK.
PPP, PML-N will be defeated in the general elections in the same manner as they lost elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK, she added.
She said PTI will not disappoint the people of Azad Kashmir and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill their promises.