'New era of progress starts in AJK' : Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab on Friday said that a new era of progress and prosperity had started in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that government will utilize all available resources for improving the living standard in AJK.

PPP, PML-N will be defeated in the general elections in the same manner as they lost elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK, she added.

She said PTI will not disappoint the people of Azad Kashmir and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill their promises.