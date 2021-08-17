New era of progress will be started in AJK: Gandapur

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has said that a new era of progress and development would be started in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the special emphasis on the provision of health, education and Tourism

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has said that a new era of progress and development would be started in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the special emphasis on the provision of health, education and Tourism.

Speaking at a dinner hosted in the honor of the parliamentary party of the Tehreek e-Insaf AJK in the State Metropolis, he said the new government would channelize all its resources for the well-being of the people of Azad Kashmir. He said Barrister Sultan Mehamood Choudhary has a vast experience of projecting the Kashmir issue and he will effectively project the Kashmir issue at international level in its true perspective.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi while speaking on the occasion, assured that parliamentary party will be taken on board on all the decisions of the government.

