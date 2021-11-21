New era of prosperity to start soon: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dragged Pakistan out of difficult time and a new era of prosperity would be started very soon.

Addressing a public gathering after laying foundation stone for carpeted road and soling of streets in Kakkuana here on Sunday night, he said that the government would introduce pro-poor policies to mitigate sufferings of downtrodden segments of the society. He said that people of Pakistan were lucky that they had elected an honest leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan who had introduced focused policies to facilitate the masses in addition to putting the economy on right track.

He said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan must be given a second term to accomplish his policies and permanently resolve the issues being confronted by the masses for the last 70 years". He held responsible the previous rulers who failed to discharge their moral, political and national obligations to resolve the problems of the country. They rather complicated the issues and PTI government had to make extra efforts to put the things on right track.

"Rejected politicians are making hue and cry just to maintain the obsolete and corrupt system which may support them to regain power in the next elections", he added.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said, "Conduct of Prime Minister Imran Khan is fair. He introduced neutral umpire in cricket and now wanted to purge the electoral process of its discrepancies and faults through introduction of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines). People must support the EVM for their own benefit as a true democratic system and democratically elected leader could resolve issues of the masses." He said that in 2018 elections, 1.5 million votes were rejected. "Now we are living in IT age. Newspapers, banks and businesses have been switched over to this modern electronic tool and we must get benefit from it", he added. He said that 180 million SIMs had been issued while 1.2 million people used internet. "Billions of businesses are conducted through mobile phones but a specific group is opposing it with ulterior motive to usurp the people's right through previous system of manual voting", he added.

"Nawaz Sharif and Zardari are the products of obsolete system whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan intends to replace it with most fair, transparent and efficient system without any human intervention. No vote could be rejected or wasted in the EVM while the results could be made available just 15 to 20 minutes after closing of polling," he added.

About the welfare policies of the PTI government, he said that the government was trying to provide shelter to the poor segments of the society. "The banks have so far received applications for house loans worth Rs. 224 billion out of which applications of Rs.19 billion have been approved while Rs.24 billion has been disbursed so far", he added.

He criticized the previous rulers who looted national wealth to raise their palatial palaces in other countries.

About inflation, he said that it was coronavirus-pushed inflation while the government had tried its best to facilitate the masses.

He said that oil prices had jumped from US $ 500 to 1200. Similarly coal prices had also recorded unprecedented increase. The government could levy 17 percent sales tax on petroleum products, but it had reduced it to zero to save the people from unnecessary burden of global inflation. He said that Ehsaas programme had been launched for the poor segments of the society. "20 million families across the county will get subsidy of Rs.120 billion. This subsidy will be available on flour, ghee and pulses. Sugar prices are also on declining stage as new crushing season has started. Under Ehsaas ration card, each family will get a subsidy of Rs.1000 per month. Similarly, health cards have been delivered to every individual in KPK while this process will be completed in Punjab by end of December this. The health card holder can get medical treatment up to Rs.1 million per annum", he added.

Dispelling negative propaganda of opposition, he said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the welfare of the poor masses and by the grace of Allah Almighty we have excellent wheat and other crops. The government has ensured payment of minimum support price to each grower which will usher new era of progress and prosperity in rural areas of the country".

He also paid best tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who boldly projected the national stand of Namoos-e-Risalat and Islamophobia at global level. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically told the world community that "If nobody can discuss holocaust, similarly no one has right to utter blasphemous remarks about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)".

Due to excellent policies of PTI government, the people must give Prime Minister Imran Khan a second term to accomplish his ongoing projects and completely transform Pakistan into a new and true Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Riyasta-e-Madina, he added.