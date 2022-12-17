UrduPoint.com

New Era To Be Started In Balochistan After Reko Diq Agreement: Babar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022

New era to be started in Balochistan after Reko Diq agreement: Babar

Coordinator Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai on Saturday said with the Reko Diq agreement, a new era of development and prosperity would be started as it would create a plethora of opportunities, including jobs for youth in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations called on him here.

Babar Yousafazai said that the credit for the Reko Diq agreement went to the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo who helped the completion of the Reko Diq accord owing to his leadership skills.

He said that the agreement is the largest mineral agreement in history, and thousands of people will get employment on a permanent basis, including scholarships for female students and admission to higher educational institutions in the world.

He further said that Reko Diq is the future of Balochistan and Pakistan. The CM Balochistan fought the case of Balochistan before the Federal government for which he deserved huge applaud, he added.

Balochistan CM had made efforts for enhancing the share of Balochistan to 25 per cent in the Reko Diq accord.

He further said that the government of Balochistan is working day and night to improve the quality of life of the people.

