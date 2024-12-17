New eye ward inaugurated at Civil hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College/Head of board of Directors of Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Sir Sadiq Civil Hospital, Prof.Dr. Sofia Farrukh inaugurated a new eye ward at Sir Sadiq Civil Hospital in a ceremony held in the premises here on Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent, Sir Sadiq Civil Hospital Dr. Muhammad Hamid Khan, Associate Prof.Dr.

Riaz Ahmad Khawaja,Incharge eye ward Dr Younas Tahir,and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sofia said that new eye ward was equipped with modern machinery, equipment and facilities. “It is honor for us that two civil hospitals of Bahawalpur have modern eye ward, facilitating thousands of patients,” she said, adding that now, patients would not have to visit far flung cities as all necessary medical facilities were available at local hospitals.