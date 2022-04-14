New facilities inaugurated at NHMP training college

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani has inaugurated Admin Block, Academic Block and Trainees Hostel at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani has inaugurated Admin Block, Academic Block and Trainees Hostel at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura.

Additional IG Khalid Mahmood, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan, CPO Training Nasim Shah, officials of PWD, and others were also present on the occassion.

IG NHMP hoped that these new facilities will improve the quality of training of officers which will ensure better and improved public service delivery, said a statement.

He said that NHMP was a prestigious department with deep-rooted respect in people's hearts due to adoption of golden principles of honesty, courtesy and help.

Inam Ghani stressed that outcomes of the best training practices including mental, physical and moral, being imparted to the NH&MP officials, should be seen in the field.