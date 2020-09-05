New Faisalabad Waste Management Company board constituted

The Board of Directors of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) in its 48th meeting has formed a nine-member new board for the third term

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Board of Directors of the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) in its 48th meeting has formed a nine-member new board for the third term.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was unanimously nominated for the slot of Chairman Board of Directors FWMC while 9-member board consists of 2 Technical, 3 Independent and 4 Ex-official members.

During the meeting, human resources, audit, technical and procurement committees were also set up while approval was granted to set up more committees to ensure transparency in the management of company.

CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan apprised the board members about administrative matters.

Representative Local Government Aslam Nadeem, GM Operations Col (retd) Emad Gul, Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz, Muzammil Sultan, Dr Romana Tabassum, Dr Shafaqat Ali and Operations Manager Muhammad Ijaz Bandesha were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner/Chairman Board of Directors FWMC said the performance of Faisalabad Waste Management Company would be further improved and it would work under an effective strategy.

The first priority was to deliver quality services as per the expectationsof customers, he added.