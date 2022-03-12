New FDA DG takes charge

Dr Faisal Azeem has been appointed as director general (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and he also taken charge of his office, a spokesperson said on Saturday

Earlier, he also served the FDA as DG before he was transferred for senior management course at the National Institute of Management.

Additional DG Rizwan Nazir and others welcomed Dr Faisal when he reached the FDA Complex.

Later, the DG held a meeting with officers and staff and directed them to accelerate efforts for improving performance of the authority.