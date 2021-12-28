UrduPoint.com

New Federal Ombudsman Takes Charge; Vows To Redress Public Grievances

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has said that our mandate is to redress grievances of the general public against maladministration by the government agencies.

He was addressing the officers and staff of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat after taking oath as the Federal Ombudsman the other day.

He urged the officers and staff of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat to redouble their efforts for the service of common citizen.

He said that it is a great opportunity for the employees to alleviate the problems of aggrieved citizens, therefore, everyone in this secretariat discharge his duties with utmost zeal and dedication.

He said that awareness campaign on the role of Wafaqi Mohtasib would be extended to far flung areas.

While appreciating the efforts of his predecessors, he said that further initiatives will be taken to address the systemic issues and reports prepared by the committees constituted earlier for the purposes and would be pursued for implementation by the government agencies concerned.

He also stated that the Implementation Wing of the Wafaqi Mohtasib would be strengthened to ensure provision of due relief to the complainants.

He also underscored the need for adhering to merit and fair play. He also constituted various committees for the purpose of better managing the affairs of the Wafaqi Mohtasib secretariat. Moreover, he appointed Grievance Commissioners for women employees and children.

