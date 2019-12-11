UrduPoint.com
New Filtration System To Resolve Low Gas Pressure Issue In Ghazi: SNGPL

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:13 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) district In-charge Haripur Afaq Ali Shah Wednesday said a new and modern filtration system would be installed in Ghazi SNGPL gas transmission line that would resolve issue of low pressure on permanent basis

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) district In-charge Haripur Afaq Ali Shah Wednesday said a new and modern filtration system would be installed in Ghazi SNGPL gas transmission line that would resolve issue of low pressure on permanent basis.

Talking to media here, he said on the directives of Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan a team of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Wednesday paid 5th consecutive visit to Ghazi and inspected the gas pressure in the transmission line.

He said from last few years the gas pressure in Ghazi and surrounding areas gets in winter season due to which local people face difficulties, adding that Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan especially issued orders to SNGPL regional office to upgrade the gas transmission line on priority basis to overcome the issue of low pressure.

