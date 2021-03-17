New fire Tenders inducted at Port Qasim to enhance its fire fighting capacity

Two new fire tenders were inducted in Port Qasim fleet to enhance its fire fighting capacity from Prime Minister's package for Karachi

Port Qasim is committed to fulfill its obligations, said a statement issued by Port Qasim.

According to Port Qasim progress was also reviewed of Rs 2.

9 billion developement projects in its Industrial Zones, adding that Infrastructure maintenance contract was also signed. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi had Inaugurated infrastructure development projects of Port Qasim last year. The present government had also initiated ambulance services at Medical Centre Port Qasim Authority.