UrduPoint.com

New Food Security Policy Approved To Bolster Agriculture Production: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:16 PM

New food security policy approved to bolster agriculture production: Minister

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan here Thursday said the new food security policy approved by the provincial cabinet would immensely help increase agriculture production and bring positive changes in lives of people and farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan here Thursday said the new food security policy approved by the provincial cabinet would immensely help increase agriculture production and bring positive changes in lives of people and farmers.

Being a backbone of the country's economy, he said the government accorded highest priorities to agriculture and livestock sectors on which billions of rupees were being spent to increase in agriculture productivity and income of farmers as well as the growers of different crops.

Despite enormous agriculture and livestock income generation's potential, he said these key sectors were overlooked by the previous governments, resultantly it can't achieve the substantial progress as it had deserved.

Addressing a function on eve of the retirement of officers of agriculture and livestock department, he said PTI Government has introduced key reforms and launched key projects to bolster agriculture and livestock besides improving socioeconomic conditions of farmers in line with Prime Minister's vision.

He said officials of the department were accountable before masses and they have to work hard with dedication and honesty to serve their countrymen with best of their abilities for speedy development and agricultural growth.

The Minister said officers have to set an example of showing an excellent performance by ensuring speedy implementation and execution of all ongoing projects to take full advantage of the rich agriculture's potential of KP.

He said work on ongoing mega agriculture projects under PM's national agricultural program has been expedited in the province that after completion would bring green revolution in agriculture sector in the province.

Later, the minister distributed shields among the retired officers and appreciated their long services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Progress All Government Cabinet Best Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy nig ..

Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy night and Telescope making worksh ..

2 minutes ago
 German industrial orders up slightly in September

German industrial orders up slightly in September

2 minutes ago
 FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

4 minutes ago
 Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Borde ..

Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Border With China - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Food Authority discards 700 litres substandard mi ..

Food Authority discards 700 litres substandard milk

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan hands over 2.2 tons of relief goods to Af ..

Pakistan hands over 2.2 tons of relief goods to Afghanistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.