UrduPoint.com

New Foreign Minister Of Pakistan Expresses Wish To Visit Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 05:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) New Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed a hope to visit Moscow.

"I didn't have a chance to visit Moscow and Russia so far. But i m looking forward have such an opportunity," the foreign minister told reporters.

On April 9, the Pakistani parliament ousted then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a unanimous vote of 174-0. On April 11, lawmakers elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

