New FPSC Chairman Sworn-in

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:49 PM

New FPSC Chairman sworn-in

The newly-appointed Chairman of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Zahid Saeed took oath of his office here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The newly-appointed Chairman of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Zahid Saeed took oath of his office here on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered oath to the Chairman FPSC at an oath-taking ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Zahid Saeed, retired grade-22 officer, has served on several senior positions including as federal secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Secretary Petroleum, Punjab secretary Local Government and Community Development Department, Secretary education Punjab and Chief Executive of Punjab Rural Support Programme.

The post of Chairman FPSC was lying vacant for the last week due to the death of former Chairman FPSC Maroof Afzal.

More Stories From Pakistan

