Open Menu

New Gas Connections Fee For Domestic Consumers Increased

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM

New gas connections fee for domestic consumers increased

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started receiving applications for new domestic gas connections.

The official sources told APP that priority will be given to applicants who had already paid the urgent fee or demand notice before the ban was imposed. Applicants can get the connection by signing the RLNG agreement and paying the security difference.

Sui Northern sources further said that applicants who have already submitted applications against system gas connections can opt to submit a new Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) based application on normal or fast track merit.

The urgent fee for fast track application has been fixed at Rs 25,000, the charges for new RLNG-based connections include security (refundable) of Rs 20,000, cost of service line, Rs 1,500 for a house up to 10 marla and Rs 3,000 for a house above 10 marla.

There is no fee for submitting applications, the tariff for imported RLNG connections will be 70 percent higher than conventional domestic gas rates.

Recent Stories

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainabili ..

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

6 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian te ..

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..

22 minutes ago
 Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council ..

UAE participates in GCC Railway Authority Council meeting in Riyadh

36 minutes ago
 Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years o ..

Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence

45 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason beh ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..

1 hour ago
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yad ..

ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, bu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan lar ..

Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in S ..

Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

4 hours ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan