New Gas Connections Fee For Domestic Consumers Increased
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has started receiving applications for new domestic gas connections.
The official sources told APP that priority will be given to applicants who had already paid the urgent fee or demand notice before the ban was imposed. Applicants can get the connection by signing the RLNG agreement and paying the security difference.
Sui Northern sources further said that applicants who have already submitted applications against system gas connections can opt to submit a new Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) based application on normal or fast track merit.
The urgent fee for fast track application has been fixed at Rs 25,000, the charges for new RLNG-based connections include security (refundable) of Rs 20,000, cost of service line, Rs 1,500 for a house up to 10 marla and Rs 3,000 for a house above 10 marla.
There is no fee for submitting applications, the tariff for imported RLNG connections will be 70 percent higher than conventional domestic gas rates.
