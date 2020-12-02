New gas pipeline to be laid down with cost of Rs 1 b in Quetta: Suri

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said the federal government would lay down over 57-km new gas pipeline in Quetta city with a cost of Rs 1 billion which would be completed in September 2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said the Federal government would lay down over 57-km new gas pipeline in Quetta city with a cost of Rs 1 billion which would be completed in September 2021.

While addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club, he said the project would help to resolve problem of gas pressure in Quetta and surrounding areas permanently.

Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Parliamentary Secretary Mubeen Khilji, Sui Southern Gas Company Balochistan General Manager Madani Siddiqui, Central Leaders of PTI including Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak, Zahoor Agha, Dr Munir Baloch, Bari Barich and others were also present on this occasion.

Qasim Khan Suri said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving in the right direction, adding, for the first time in Pakistan, a historic sale of cement and exports were witnessed.

The government has decided to provide the package keeping in view the needs of the northern areas of Balochistan, he said.

The 16, 12, 8 and 6 inch diameter pipelines would be laid in Quetta and Mastung under the project. He said at present, 26 percent people were using natural gas through pipeline while 74 percent people were utilizing LPG.

He said the policy of Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding handling the first wave of coronavirus was acknowledged internationally.

The deputy speaker also urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership to end public gatherings in order to save public lives from second wave of the coronavirus which was reported to be dangerous.