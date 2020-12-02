UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Gas Pipeline To Be Laid Down With Cost Of Rs 1 B In Quetta: Suri

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:07 PM

New gas pipeline to be laid down with cost of Rs 1 b in Quetta: Suri

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said the federal government would lay down over 57-km new gas pipeline in Quetta city with a cost of Rs 1 billion which would be completed in September 2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said the Federal government would lay down over 57-km new gas pipeline in Quetta city with a cost of Rs 1 billion which would be completed in September 2021.

While addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club, he said the project would help to resolve problem of gas pressure in Quetta and surrounding areas permanently.

Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Parliamentary Secretary Mubeen Khilji, Sui Southern Gas Company Balochistan General Manager Madani Siddiqui, Central Leaders of PTI including Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak, Zahoor Agha, Dr Munir Baloch, Bari Barich and others were also present on this occasion.

Qasim Khan Suri said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving in the right direction, adding, for the first time in Pakistan, a historic sale of cement and exports were witnessed.

The government has decided to provide the package keeping in view the needs of the northern areas of Balochistan, he said.

The 16, 12, 8 and 6 inch diameter pipelines would be laid in Quetta and Mastung under the project. He said at present, 26 percent people were using natural gas through pipeline while 74 percent people were utilizing LPG.

He said the policy of Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding handling the first wave of coronavirus was acknowledged internationally.

The deputy speaker also urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership to end public gatherings in order to save public lives from second wave of the coronavirus which was reported to be dangerous.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly LPG Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Quetta Exports Company Sale Bari Mastung September Gas From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

1 hour ago

Putin Invites First Deputy Chair of Military-Indus ..

2 minutes ago

ASI escorting anti-polio workers shot dead in Bann ..

2 minutes ago

Moldova's President-Elect Sandu Says Incumbent Dod ..

2 minutes ago

Urs celebrations of Baba Mauj Darya, Baba Shah Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Pivac makes nine changes for Wales v Italy clash

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.