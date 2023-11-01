Open Menu

New Gas Tariff To Be Effective From Nov 1; Petroleum Division Clarifies

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

New gas tariff to be effective from Nov 1; Petroleum Division clarifies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Petroleum Division (PD) of the Energy Ministry on Wednesday rejected a news item appearing in a section of media about the effectiveness of the new gas tariff from back date, clarifying that the revised prices would be applicable from November 1, 2023.

“Reports in some newspapers claiming that the prices are effective from back date, which is misleading. It is categorically stated that gas price revision is effective from November 01, 2023” a news release said.

The ministry further said that the press release issued by the petroleum division after approval of the cabinet and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on October 30 clearly stated that the revision of gas prices would be effective from November 1.

