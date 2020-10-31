New gate inaugurated in Punjab University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University (PU) Vice chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated the newly-constructed gate on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, New Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated the newly-constructed gate on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, New Campus.

PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Chief Engineer Faizul Hasan Sipra and heads of various departments of University were present on the occasion.

The new gate had been constructed for the facilitation of students, teachers and employees to make their access easy for the nearby departments.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed has appreciated Chief Engineer Sipra over quality construction work and timely completion of the project.