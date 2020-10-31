UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Gate Inaugurated In Punjab University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:30 PM

New gate inaugurated in Punjab University

Punjab University (PU) Vice chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated the newly-constructed gate on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, New Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated the newly-constructed gate on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, New Campus.

PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Chief Engineer Faizul Hasan Sipra and heads of various departments of University were present on the occasion.

The new gate had been constructed for the facilitation of students, teachers and employees to make their access easy for the nearby departments.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed has appreciated Chief Engineer Sipra over quality construction work and timely completion of the project.

Related Topics

Punjab Road

Recent Stories

Smart lockdown to be imposed in areas where corona ..

3 minutes ago

Rescuers race to find Turkey quake survivors, 30 d ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of child murder

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles demise of Kashif Abbasi's ..

5 minutes ago

US forces free American hostage in Nigeria

5 minutes ago

Belarus to Restrict Entry for Foreigners Starting ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.