New GB districts to soon have administrative officers: Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, has said that the newly created districts will soon have its administrative officers.

Talking to media persons in Chilas, the CM said that government has already made selections of bureaucracy on key positions for these districts.

He said the elements opposing creation of the new districts including Rondu, Yasin-Gupis, Darel and Tangir) had not resisted to creation of Hunza, Nagar, Shigar and Kharmang districts.

He said we have firm determination to resolve the issues related to common segment of the society adding the current GB government has performed more than the past regimes of seventy years in GB.