New GC Women University Faisalabad campus approved near Khurarianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has approved construction of new campus of GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) near Khurarianwala.

According to university spokespersons, Chairman Standing Committee for Finance Faiz Ullah Kamoka took keen interest in new campus GCWUF. Therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan accorded its approval.

The new campus would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.1.36 billion and the government sanctioned Rs.210 million to start first phase of this project and the grant would be received during fiscal year 2020-21.

He said that about as many as 17000 students were enrolled in GC College Madina Town,adding that the new campus would share burden of main campus and girls of Khurarianwala and its peripheral localities would get education facility in their area, spokesperson added.