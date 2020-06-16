UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New GC Women University Faisalabad Campus Approved Near Khurarianwala

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

New GC Women University Faisalabad campus approved near Khurarianwala

The Federal Government has approved construction of new campus of GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) near Khurarianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has approved construction of new campus of GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) near Khurarianwala.

According to university spokespersons, Chairman Standing Committee for Finance Faiz Ullah Kamoka took keen interest in new campus GCWUF. Therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan accorded its approval.

The new campus would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.1.36 billion and the government sanctioned Rs.210 million to start first phase of this project and the grant would be received during fiscal year 2020-21.

He said that about as many as 17000 students were enrolled in GC College Madina Town,adding that the new campus would share burden of main campus and girls of Khurarianwala and its peripheral localities would get education facility in their area, spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Education Women Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Kingdom of Morocc ..

11 minutes ago

Prices of bread and naan go up in Lahore

18 minutes ago

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

30 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, ..

30 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition intercept Houthi missile

30 minutes ago

Injazat, Hub71 to give UAE startups greater access ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.