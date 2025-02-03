New general bus stand established at South Waziristan, Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The district administration, South Waziristan Lower has established a new general bus Stand in Wana, to facilitate people of the area.

According to the district administration, the facility was completed in collaboration with the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) Wana, transport department, and local stakeholders under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda program.

It said that it is a significant step toward improving public infrastructure, the new bus stand provides several facilities such as designated parking, waiting areas, ticket counters, drinking water, and restrooms for passengers.

Moreover, steps have also been taken for ensuring security and in this regard police and CCTV cameras have been deployed.

It would also help reduce traffic issues and enhance public convenience.

The administration in the view said that the project would ease travel but also to promote local businesses.

