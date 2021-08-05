New General Bus Stand to cost Rs 4b: DG PDA

Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Ammara Khan has said that the New General Bus Stand would be constructed outside the city at Sardar Ghari on G.T. Road

She was briefing a meeting regarding mega projects in Peshawar here Thursday which was chaired by MPA and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Revival of the Glory of Peshawar, Asif Khan. Besides, Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash, Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra. DG City District Government Peshawar, Khizer Hayat Khan and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, the DG PDA said that the construction of international standard New Bus Stand was the most important mega project that would be constructed on 400 kanal of land.

The project, she said will cost Rs.4 billion, adding that the construction work was expected to begin on October 1, 2021 and would complete by December 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Khan said that the present government had initiated mega projects in Peshawar to turn it into a provincial capital in real sense and stressed the need for their early completion.