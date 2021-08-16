UrduPoint.com

New Generation Must Be Apprised Of Two-nation Theory: Dr. Qibla Ayaz

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Monday said it is a dire need of the time to apprise next generation about the two-nation theory especially the Islamic social system

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Monday said it is a dire need of the time to apprise next generation about the two-nation theory especially the Islamic social system.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by Forough Ideology Pakistan Forum at a local college under the chairmanship of Services Tribunal KP Ahmad Sultan Khan.

Qibla Ayaz stated that the role of Forough Ideology Pakistan Forum Haripur is commendable in this regard.

Promotion of the concept, ideology and goals of the creation of Pakistan is need of the time. There is a need to tell the new generation that why our forefathers created a separate homeland and at that time some religious scholars and other personalities opposed the creation of Pakistan, adding the chairman said.

Highlighting the recent legislation on Domestic Violence Bill, Qibla Ayaz said that 98 percent of legislation is completed in consultation with the council.

