New Generation Should Get Benefit From Experiences Of Older People: Wassan

Published May 18, 2022

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Wednesday has called upon the senior citizens belonging to different segments of life to come forward and utilize their services for the uplift of poor masses.

He said it will not only be beneficial for the administration concerned, but the senior citizens will also engage themselves in this noble cause. Wassan was talking to a delegation of older people, orgnized by inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS).

He called upon the senior citizens retired from services from medical, engineering, education and agriculture sectors to extend their cooperation and use their precious time in service of people so that the new generation could get benefit from their experiences.

