UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Generations Must Be Aware Of Kashmiris' Sacrifices For Freedom: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:43 PM

New generations must be aware of Kashmiris' sacrifices for freedom: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Parliamentary Committee for Kashmir Affairs Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that new generations must be aware from the sacrifices given by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir for freedom.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):Chairman Parliamentary Committee for Kashmir Affairs Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that new generations must be aware from the sacrifices given by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir for freedom.

Addressing an event organized here by the Air University Islamabad to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said that the India had converted the entire occupied valley into a worlds biggest Jail.

Syed Fakhar furthered that Pakistanis were firmly stand with the innocent people of Kashmiri.

He said that the people of Kashmir were victimized of state terrorism by India. The people of occupied valley have been deprived from the basic necessities like education, health and internet, he lamented.

Pakistan and Kashmir were connected by heart with each others, he added.

He said that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had a criminal background, as he remained involved in muslim genocide when he was Chief Minister of Indian Gujrat. Now as a prime minister of India he has also repeated his history by imposing ban in Occupied Valley, he added.

Pakistan, he said, after pulwama attack drama launched by India, had defeated Indian Air Force.

"Pakistani forces were best in the world as they defeated India recently by downing shots of their two jets" he remarked.

The future of the world was high-tech and digitilization, he said and urged the students to focus on this sector by new innovations. He stressed the students to compete India in every sector, including high-tech as it was a major source of strong economy.

Kashmiris were suffering a huge for last seven decades, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Chief Minister Internet World Education Jail Narendra Modi Gujrat Criminals Muslim Event From Best Pulwama Attack

Recent Stories

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

1 minute ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

1 minute ago

HIV drugs touted as weapon in war on coronavirus

46 seconds ago

Prime Minister leaves for home after completing vi ..

47 seconds ago

S. Korean 'mask hoarders' threatened with jail

49 seconds ago

Peskov Says Uzbek President's Visit to Moscow Not ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.