New Goth; Sindh Govt Fulfills Another Promise
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) In a significant development, the Sindh Government Spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh on Saturday, has fulfilled another promise made to the public. The construction work on the New Goth road has commenced within the stipulated timeframe of 48 to 72 hours, as announced earlier.
The spokesperson stated that the long-standing demand of the people of New Goth will be addressed, and their problems will be resolved on a permanent basis within the next few days. Modern and heavy machinery is being utilized to expedite the construction work, which is expected to be completed before Eid.
The asphalt work, which began from Phatak, has been completed up to Hira Masjid on one side, and the entire road is expected to be opened to traffic within 3-4 days.
In a statement, Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh emphasized that the well-being of the public is their top priority.
Although there was a delay in the construction of the road, a comprehensive and effective strategy has been implemented to resolve the long-standing issue on a permanent basis.
Before commencing the road construction, several other infrastructure development projects were completed, including the installation of a new 2,000-foot-long sewage gravity line, construction of a 250-foot-long RCC drain, and laying of 4,000 feet of 6- and 8-inch water supply lines. Additionally, a 3,000-foot-long gas line was installed, and Rs. 2.6 crore was paid to SEPCO for road widening purposes.
The spokesperson reiterated their commitment to providing the best possible municipal facilities to the citizens of Sukkur, for which they are working tirelessly day and night. Directions have been issued to engineers and officers to ensure that the ongoing construction activities are completed within the next few days, maintaining the highest standards of quality.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President urges people to set aside differences, reject division; work together for prosperous Pakis ..5 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities5 minutes ago
-
New Goth; Sindh Govt fulfills another promise5 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM distributes Eid bags among special children5 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali5 minutes ago
-
DC decides to register FIRs on traffic violations5 minutes ago
-
Discount counters set up at 11 shopping malls15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Energy Dept arranges plantation activity15 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali (a s.) being observed amid tight security in Karachi35 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court35 minutes ago
-
PM departs to Pakistan after completing official visit to KSA45 minutes ago
-
World Water Day, Earth Hour remind us to address climate change: Chairman WAPDA45 minutes ago