Open Menu

New Governor Of Punjab Visits Bhutto Family Graveyard Of Ghari Khudabhash.

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 07:52 PM

New Governor of Punjab visits Bhutto family graveyard of Ghari Khudabhash.

The Governor of Punjab, Salim Haider Khan, along with Sindh Provincial Minister Mir Tariq Hussain Talpur, on Tuesday reached Garhi Kudabakhsh Bhutto, laid floral wreaths on the graves of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaeed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Shaheed Shah Nawaz Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Amir Begum and offered Fateha

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Governor of Punjab, Salim Haider Khan, along with Sindh Provincial Minister Mir Tariq Hussain Talpur, on Tuesday reached Garhi Kudabakhsh Bhutto, laid floral wreaths on the graves of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaeed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Shaheed Shah Nawaz Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Amir Begum and offered Fateha.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that after taking oath as the Governor of Punjab, I have come to Garhi Kudabakhsh Bhutto for the first time. We have come to Garhi to renew our pledge that we will keep the party flag high in Punjab and we will work harder and struggle.

The love that the people of Punjab had for Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Bibi is for Bilawal and it is in the hearts of the people of Punjab and it needs to be brought out. We will once again make Punjab a stronghold of PPP, a joint operation is needed on Sindh and Punjab to eliminate dociots.

He said, "I will talk to the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Chief Minister of Punjab to play a role in ending the bandit regime by conducting a joint operation so that the people of both provinces can live in peace.

I think those who are real journalists will not be offended by this bill. You are a journalist and I am a politician and I have defamed you by making false accusations against you so that you can prove it to someone. After investigating every news, it should be broadcasted."

In order to appoint a judge, all kinds of reports have to be looked at and then appointed. It has been a mismanagement, it was decided to import wheat without considering the wheat produced in the country, the people involved will be punished. Farmers are facing more problems due to delay in wheat procurement.

On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr.Sharjeel Noor Channa, Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmad Leghari, Deputy Chairman District Council Larkana Asadullah Bhutto and a large number of PPP workers were present.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Import Punjab Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nusrat Bhutto Larkana Nasir Media All Wheat Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Love

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 mourns demise of Raisi

Rescue 1122 mourns demise of Raisi

1 minute ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 82, ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 82,660 power pilferers in 240 day ..

1 minute ago
 KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appre ..

KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appreciated by global organization

11 minutes ago
 Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve ..

Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve honour, respect of writers, po ..

11 minutes ago
 DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review pe ..

DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

11 minutes ago
 Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of I ..

Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President

11 minutes ago
National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expr ..

National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expresses condolences over Preside ..

11 minutes ago
 DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakista ..

DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakistani students

11 minutes ago
 15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat

15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat

11 minutes ago
 Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to ..

Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe

11 minutes ago
 Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily use ..

Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 CCP approves product supply agreement between Aram ..

CCP approves product supply agreement between Aramco, GO Petroleum

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan