New Governor of Punjab visits Bhutto family graveyard of Ghari Khudabhash.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Governor of Punjab, Salim Haider Khan, along with Sindh Provincial Minister Mir Tariq Hussain Talpur, on Tuesday reached Garhi Kudabakhsh Bhutto, laid floral wreaths on the graves of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaeed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Shaheed Shah Nawaz Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Amir Begum and offered Fateha.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that after taking oath as the Governor of Punjab, I have come to Garhi Kudabakhsh Bhutto for the first time. We have come to Garhi to renew our pledge that we will keep the party flag high in Punjab and we will work harder and struggle.

The love that the people of Punjab had for Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Bibi is for Bilawal and it is in the hearts of the people of Punjab and it needs to be brought out. We will once again make Punjab a stronghold of PPP, a joint operation is needed on Sindh and Punjab to eliminate dociots.

He said, "I will talk to the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Chief Minister of Punjab to play a role in ending the bandit regime by conducting a joint operation so that the people of both provinces can live in peace.

I think those who are real journalists will not be offended by this bill. You are a journalist and I am a politician and I have defamed you by making false accusations against you so that you can prove it to someone. After investigating every news, it should be broadcasted."

In order to appoint a judge, all kinds of reports have to be looked at and then appointed. It has been a mismanagement, it was decided to import wheat without considering the wheat produced in the country, the people involved will be punished. Farmers are facing more problems due to delay in wheat procurement.

On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phul, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr.Sharjeel Noor Channa, Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmad Leghari, Deputy Chairman District Council Larkana Asadullah Bhutto and a large number of PPP workers were present.