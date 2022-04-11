UrduPoint.com

New Govt Promises To Provide Relief To Masses: Ex MNA Ali Musa Gillani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 10:40 PM

New govt promises to provide relief to masses: Ex MNA Ali Musa Gillani

Ex MNA Pakistan People Party Syed Ali Musa Gillani said on Monday that the new government would provide much needed relief to masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Ex MNA Pakistan People Party Syed Ali Musa Gillani said on Monday that the new government would provide much needed relief to masses.

He expressed these views after a ceremony in connection with birthday and formation of new government in the country. He stated that the people were faced with multiple problems and the last government of PTI aggravated the problems further.

He congratulated the countrymen and stated that the new government would address masses problems by restoring economy and creating job opportunities. He also hailed role play by the courtsto ensure adherence to constitution.

On this occasion, the birthday ceremony of Ali Musa Gilani, Ali Haider Gillani and Ali Qasim Gillani were marked and a cake was cut. The ceremony was joined by a good number of workers of Pakistan People Party.

