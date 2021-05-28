UrduPoint.com
New Grid Station Costing Rs 6.64 Bln Approved

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:55 PM

Ministry of Planning and Development's Central Development Working Party has accorded approval for a new electricity project in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M3 Industrial Estate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Ministry of Planning and Development's Central Development Working Party has accorded approval for a new electricity project in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M3 Industrial Estate.

Under the project, a 500/132KW grid station with an estimated cost of Rs 6.64 billion will be established.

According to Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), the new grid station would provide 600MW electricity to special economic zones Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M3 Industrial Estate.

He said that construction of new industrial units in both economic zones was underway speedily and the country would get economic growth besides availability of job opportunities.

