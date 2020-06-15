New grid station established in Mianwali: FESCO chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafiqul Hasan has said that a new grid station has been established in Mianwali besides installation of 42 new feeders in Faisalabad region this year to improve power distribution system.

Addressing a high-level meeting at FESCO Headquarters on Monday, he said that the company was spending billions of rupees for upgradation of its distribution system.

He directed the superintending engineers to accelerate efforts for recovery of FESCO dues. He also appealed to the consumers to pay FESCO bills on time so that the company could continue provision of uninterrupted power supply round-the-clock.